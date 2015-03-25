Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 12, 2015

Ohio State coach Meyer says he won't suspend players ejected for fighting against Michigan

By | Associated Press
Ohio State offensive linesman Marcus Hall (79) walks the sidelines after being ejected from the game during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. The third-ranked Buckeyes lost Hall and kick returner Dontre Wilson and the Wolverines lost backup linebacker Royce Jenkins-Stone to ejections. All three players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and had to leave the field after a skirmish. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State offensive linesman Marcus Hall (79) walks the sidelines after being ejected from the game during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. The third-ranked Buckeyes lost Hall and kick returner Dontre Wilson and the Wolverines lost backup linebacker Royce Jenkins-Stone to ejections. All three players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and had to leave the field after a skirmish. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (The Associated Press)

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says the players ejected from the Michigan game for fighting will not be suspended for the Big Ten championship game.

Running back Deonte Wilson and offensive lineman Marcus Hall were kicked out of Saturday's game when a skirmish broke out after a kickoff return in the second quarter.

Meyer said Sunday that he will meet with athletic director Gene Smith and speak with Big Ten officials about the fight.

A Big Ten spokesman said Saturday that the league would have to review video of the play before deciding if any players would be punished further.

After Hall was ejected, he made an obscene gesture toward Michigan fans while heading to the locker room.

The second-ranked Buckeyes face No. 10 Michigan State this Saturday in Indianapolis.