Ogwumike, Parker lead Sparks over Storm

Seattle, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points, Candace Parker scored 19 and the Los Angeles Sparks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 77-69 win over the Seattle Storm on Saturday.

Kristi Toliver, Jantel Lavender and Armintie Herrington added 10 points each for Los Angeles.

The Sparks shot better than 49 percent from the field and led by as many as 14 after Ogwumike knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter.

Crystal Langhorne scored 21 points and Camille Little added 16 to lead the Storm, whose season-high losing streak reached five games.

Seattle's last lead in the game was 18-17 on Temeka Johnson's jumper to open the second quarter.