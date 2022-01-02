Odell Beckham Jr catches go-ahead TD pass to help Rams beat Ravens

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. and helped beat the Baltimore Ravens, 20-19, on Sunday.

Stafford found Beckham for the 7-yard touchdown pass. The Rams’ quarterback was 26-for-35 with 309 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions. His other touchdown pass went to Cooper Kupp in the second quarter. It was an 18-yard play before halftime.

Stafford was able to bounce back after throwing a Pick Six to Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark.

Beckham was playing in his seventh game with the Rams since the team signed him following his tumultuous end with the Cleveland Browns. He had five catches for 39 yards on seven targets on Sunday, including the eventual game-winning score.

Rams running back Sony Michel had 19 carries for 74 yards and a score.

Los Angeles battled through some controversy in the first quarter. Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp were seen jawing at each other early in the game. It wasn’t quite clear what they were arguing over at that point as the game was scoreless.

Tyler Huntley started the game for the Ravens as Lamar Jackson was still battling an injury. Huntley was 20-for-32 with 197 passing yards and an interception.

Devonta Freeman had 14 carries for 76 yards while Mark Andrews led the team with six catches for 89 yards. Baltimore didn’t get an offensive touchdown.

Los Angeles moved to 12-4 with the win and Baltimore fell to 8-8 as their playoff hopes hang in the balance.