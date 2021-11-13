Expand / Collapse search
Odell Beckham Jr. to make Rams debut vs. 49ers as team loses Robert Woods for season: reports

Los Angeles signed the star receiver after his release from the Browns

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly make his Los Angeles Rams debut on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers as the team’s offense suffered a blow during practice.

According to multiple reports, Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice Friday during Beckham’s first full day as a member of the Rams. Woods’ absence appeared to push up the debut of their new superstar wideout.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle David Edwards (73) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle David Edwards (73) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Woods will likely miss the remainder of the season. ESPN reported it’s an isolated tear in Woods’ knee.

Woods had 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles signed Beckham to a one-year deal on Thursday, nearly a week after the Cleveland Browns granted his release. Beckham had to clear waivers before getting the option to sign with whichever team he wanted to. He would choose the Rams, adding to a deep wide receiver corps.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday the team was trying to get him ready and will have to make a decision as to whether to play him Monday.

"We're going to see how quickly we can get him up to speed with some stuff. We felt like he makes us a better football team. It was a really unique situation being able to acquire a player of his caliber under these types of circumstances. I don't know if there's ever been a scenario like this that’s kind of been presented. I think a lot of our guys and players who are very important to me were excited about trying to be able to get Odell on board with us," McVay said.

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 31: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It appears that the timeline for his Rams debut has sped up. 

He will now be among the targets for Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp is still the No. 1, while Beckham and Van Jefferson will now be a large part of the offense.

