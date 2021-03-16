Odell Beckham Jr. sends cryptic tweets amid swath of NFL moves

Odell Beckham Jr. had Cleveland Browns fans sweating a bit Tuesday amid a rambunctious first two days to the NFL’s legal tampering window.

Beckham sent a mysterious tweet, which read: "2nd act."

He followed up with, "God. Thank u for clarity."

With trades, shocking cuts and signings taking over the week, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Beckham was a cap casualty before the start of the 2021 season. Cleveland traded for Beckham before the start of the 2019 season.

However, Cleveland Plain-Dealer Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot came through with some clarity over what Beckham was talking about. She caught NFL Network reporter Kim Jones talking about the tweets and Jones asked the wide receiver what they were about. Jones said Beckham told her they were about his ACL rehab.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the latest injury for Beckham, which has been a plague on what seemed to be a Hall of Fame career early in his days with the New York Giants.

If Beckham does definitely come back to the Browns for the 2021 season and is healthy, he will join a Cleveland team building some momentum.

Cleveland made the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season after finishing 11-5. It appears that Baker Mayfield and company have something great brewing.