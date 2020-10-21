Odell Beckham Jr. on contracting COVID-19: 'I don't think it's going to enter this body'

Less than a week after missing out on practice because of an illness, Odell Beckham Jr. is confident that he won’t contract COVID-19.

The Cleveland Browns’ star receiver said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he’s susceptible to the virus which has claimed the lives of more than 221,000 Americans.

"Not in an arrogant way," Beckham began. "I don't think COVID can get to me. I don't think it's going to enter this body. I don't want no parts of it, it don't want no parts of me.”

“It's a mutual respect,” he continued.

Beckham missed two practices last week after being sent home on Thursday for a non-COVID-19 related illness. He tested negative for COVID-19 twice, as per NFL protocol, and was allowed to return to the training facility on Saturday, just in time for the Browns-Steelers game.

Eight players and 11 team personnel have tested positive in the NFL’s latest round of testing, according to NFL.com. In all, beginning from Aug. 1 to Oct. 17, 47 players and 71 personnel have tested positive for the virus.

Beckham is in his second season with the Browns. He has totaled 21 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.