Los Angeles Rams
Published

Matthew Stafford shares sweet moment with wife, Kelly, following Rams' NFC Championship win

The Rams acquired Stafford in the offseason for Jared Goff

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, shared a sweet emotional embrace following the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Stafford was 31-for-45 with 337 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception in the win. He threw both of his touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp. The Rams won the game 20-17.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Reporters on the ground at SoFi Stadium caught Kelly Stafford rushing over to greet her husband.

While the Rams still have more to accomplish, the victory for Stafford was a long time coming for a quarterback who had his share of ups and downs with the Detroit Lions.

RAMS GET BACK TO SUPER BOWL AFTER WIN OVER 49ERS IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Stafford react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

One of the Rams’ shrewdest moves of the 2021 offseason was going out to acquire Stafford from the Lions for Jared Goff, who had previously been at the helm for their last Super Bowl run. Stafford’s chances to get to the Super Bowl were running out but he made the most of it.

Under Stafford’s leadership, the Rams won the NFC West division with a 12-5 record.

He would then lead the team to wins over the Arizona Cardinals and the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly Stafford react after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.

Stafford and the Rams won’t have to go too far for the Super Bowl. SoFi Stadium is set to host the championship on Feb. 13. Los Angeles will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.