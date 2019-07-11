Odell Beckham Jr shows off arm strength during workout session

Odell Beckham Jr. proved in his last season with the New York Giants he can catch and also throw the football to make touchdowns. He showed that talent off to his new team this week.

Beckham, who is now with the Cleveland Browns, showed off his big arm during a workout session Wednesday and stunned Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden.

NFL QUARTERBACKS HAVE STRANGE CONVERSATION ABOUT OUTER SPACE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A video showed Beckham get a running start and launch a football from one end zone to the other.

“That was the whole field,” Haden yelled.

Beckham had two pass attempts last season with the Giants. Both of them were for touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York traded Beckham to Cleveland in the offseason. It has yet to be seen whether his new coach Freddie Kitchens will be working in some passing plays for his star wide receiver.