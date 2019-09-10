Odell Beckham Jr. says he plans to wear flashy watch again despite NFL rule violation

The NFL notified Odell Beckham Jr. he is prohibited from wearing a watch while playing in games -- but it does not appear the league's warning is resonating with the Cleveland Browns newcomer.

Beckham said Tuesday he plans on wearing the flashy timepiece again and said he believes if it was any other player -- or if the item would have been $20 instead of costing a six-figure fortune -- it would not have been an issue, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Beckham broke a league rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects, according to NFL Network. The wide receiver was seen wearing the uber-expensive, custom Richard Mille wristwatch as he caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

According to WKYC-3, Beckham was flashing the Richard Mille RM 11-03 McLaren. The particular model is priced between $191,500 and $350,000. It’s unclear how much Beckham paid for it.

Beckham later tweeted about the ordeal Monday, saying “If ain’t one thing.... it’s another.”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he wasn’t aware Beckham was wearing the watch.

“As long as they’re going to enforce that with everyone, I’m fine with it,” Kitchens said, according to MLive.com. “Let’s just make sure it gets enforced with everybody.”

All eyes will be on Beckham’s wrist Monday night when the Browns take on the New York Jets.