NWSL star Trinity Rodman opens up about relationship with father in candid Instagram post

Dennis Rodman showed up to Trinity's NWSL playoff game for Washington Spirit over the weekend

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Trinity Rodman is in her first professional season with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit and helped the club to the playoffs.

Rodman was competing for the Spirit on Sunday when they beat the North Carolina Courage, 1-0, to advance to the semifinal against the OL Reign. Ashley Hatch scored the tiebreaking goal off a rebound from Rodman’s missed shot in the 113th minute.

In the stands supporting the Spirit was legendary NBA player Dennis Rodman, Trinity’s father. The former Chicago Bulls great was spotted cheering on his daughter during the club’s win.

Ashley Hatch (33) of the Washington Spirit celebrates the game-winning goal with teammate Trinity Rodman (2) in the second overtime of the NWSL Quarterfinals match against the North Carolina Courage at Audi Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Ashley Hatch (33) of the Washington Spirit celebrates the game-winning goal with teammate Trinity Rodman (2) in the second overtime of the NWSL Quarterfinals match against the North Carolina Courage at Audi Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman opened up about her father’s appearance in a candid Instagram post on Monday night. The picture showed the two embracing as Trinity suggested she was unaware he’d be at the game.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one. Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything," she wrote in the caption.

Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit celebrates the game-winning goal with teammate Trinity Rodman (2) in the second overtime of the NWSL Quarterfinals match against North Carolina Courage at Audi Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C. 

Ashley Hatch of the Washington Spirit celebrates the game-winning goal with teammate Trinity Rodman (2) in the second overtime of the NWSL Quarterfinals match against North Carolina Courage at Audi Field on Nov. 7, 2021, in Washington, D.C.  (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

"My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does."

Trinity Rodman was the No. 2 pick of the NWSL college draft in January.

In an interview with The Guardian in April, Trinity Rodman wanted to shine a spotlight on her mother, Michelle, who raised her as a single parent.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman warms up before a NWSL match between the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride on June 6, 2021, at Audi Field, in Washington D.C.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman warms up before a NWSL match between the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride on June 6, 2021, at Audi Field, in Washington D.C. (Tony Quinn/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

"Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock," she said. "I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model."

Rodman and the Sprit are now just one win away from an NWSL final.

