Nuggets' Michael Malone rips 'soft' NBA as he questions team's conditioning in preseason

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone sounded off on his team for its lack of conditioning following a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Nuggets lost the game 118-114 but took an issue with the team’s effort and criticized the league for being "soft."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Played that starting unit the whole third quarter to try to push their envelope a little bit," Malone said, via DNVR Nuggets. "That was probably a little bit hard on some of those guys. In practice, I think we can get up and down more.

"I think so often, as coaches and modern-day NBA, the league has gotten so soft. Everybody's afraid to condition and run. Well, we have to."

Denver lost its fourth straight preseason game on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-94. The Nuggets will finish their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

T'WOLVES' DONTE DIVINCENZO HAS HEATED EXCHANGE WITH KNICKS COACH IN MSG RETURN

Malone is not one to shy away from criticizing players’ efforts in games. He specifically took to task the NBA All-Star Game in 2023.

"It's an honor to be here. It's an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played," Malone said at the time, while giving credit to some of the guys for competing hard.

Denver will have a few more days to get prepped and ready for the start of the regular season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nuggets begin the year on Oct. 24 against the Thunder.