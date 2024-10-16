Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets' Michael Malone rips 'soft' NBA as he questions team's conditioning in preseason

The Nuggets' season starts next week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone sounded off on his team for its lack of conditioning following a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The Nuggets lost the game 118-114 but took an issue with the team’s effort and criticized the league for being "soft."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Malone vs Suns

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone looks on in the second half of an NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Played that starting unit the whole third quarter to try to push their envelope a little bit," Malone said, via DNVR Nuggets. "That was probably a little bit hard on some of those guys. In practice, I think we can get up and down more. 

"I think so often, as coaches and modern-day NBA, the league has gotten so soft. Everybody's afraid to condition and run. Well, we have to."

Denver lost its fourth straight preseason game on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-94. The Nuggets will finish their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

T'WOLVES' DONTE DIVINCENZO HAS HEATED EXCHANGE WITH KNICKS COACH IN MSG RETURN

Mason Plumlee drives on Nikola Jokic

Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee, left, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half of an NBA preseason game on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Malone is not one to shy away from criticizing players’ efforts in games. He specifically took to task the NBA All-Star Game in 2023.

"It's an honor to be here. It's an honor to be a part of a great weekend with great players. But that is the worst basketball game ever played," Malone said at the time, while giving credit to some of the guys for competing hard.

Denver will have a few more days to get prepped and ready for the start of the regular season.

Michael Malone vs Thunder

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his team in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nuggets begin the year on Oct. 24 against the Thunder.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.