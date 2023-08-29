Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic secures top ranking after US Open victory following long-awaited return

Djokovic did not play in the 2022 US Open because of the vaccine mandate

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Novak Djokovic, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, won his first match at the U.S. Open since 2021 on Monday night after previously missing last year’s tournament because of a vaccine mandate. 

The win, which secured Djokovic’s return to No. 1 in world rankings, follows the Serbian tennis star’s long hiatus from tournaments in the U.S. over his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 – a mandate for foreign citizens traveling to the U.S. at the time. 

Novak Djokovic returns a ball

Novak Djokovic returns a shot against Alexandre Muller during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"I wouldn't say it adds a bit more, the fact I haven't played here for two years, it's just the feeling is pretty much the same," Djokovic said Friday before his first match. "There's always these expectations, excitement, and ambition to win the title. That's pretty much the same this year."

Djokovic last played the Grand Slam in New York two years ago when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final. However, on Monday night, he played without missing a beat in his 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller.

"This court has seen so much history and so many battles. Everyone knows in tennis that night sessions at Arthur Ashe definitely are the most exciting, fun, loud, energetic sessions you can have out there on the tennis world," he said after his win. 

"It's the size. It's the echo because of the roof construction. It's everything combined. Just people, New Yorkers, love their tennis. They don't care if they stay up very late, post midnight, because they get excited."

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point

Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Alexandre Muller during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"I love it. It's great because every Grand Slam has its own charm in a way," he continued. "Here it's all about entertainment, fun, good energy, good vibes. If you can feed on that, you'll have a lot of fun."

Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking next month. Regaining the top spot back from Carlos Alcaraz will mark Djokovic's 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.

Novak Djokovic celebrating

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Alexandre Muller during their Men's Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set," he said. "Overall I'm very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I'm playing. Hopefully I can maintain that level. It's just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.