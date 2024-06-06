Expand / Collapse search
French Open

Novak Djokovic provides surgery update after French Open injury, vows to return 'as soon as possible'

Djokovic's injury comes just weeks before Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic confirmed Thursday that he had successful surgery on his knee after his shocking withdrawal from the French Open this week, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion did not say if he expects to be back in time for Wimbledon next month. 

Djokovic was forced to withdraw after he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee during the second set of his five-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round on Monday. 

Novak Djokovic gets worked on

Novak Djokovic of Serbia receives treatment for his knee injury during his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the fourth round of the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 3, 2024, in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The defending champion at Roland Garros underwent surgery in Paris on Wednesday, and he provided fans with a positive update the following day. 

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he said in a post on X. 

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going." 

Novak Djokovic looks at the ball

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the Men's Singles second round match during Day Five of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 30, 2024, in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

IGA SWIATEK TO PLAY FOR 3RD-STRAIGHT FRENCH OPEN TITLE AFTER POWERING PAST COCO GAUFF IN SEMIFINAL

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis player did not elaborate on a timeline for recovery or return, but his injury comes just weeks before Wimbledon is scheduled to start.

Djokovic’s injury also comes just ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which are set to begin on July 27. The site for those matches will also be at Roland Garros. Djokovic previously won the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the end of their men's singles match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 28, 2024. (CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

With both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal out, there will be a new French Open champion for the first time since 2015.

