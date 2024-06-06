Novak Djokovic provides surgery update after French Open injury, vows to return 'as soon as possible'

Novak Djokovic confirmed Thursday that he had successful surgery on his knee after his shocking withdrawal from the French Open this week, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion did not say if he expects to be back in time for Wimbledon next month.

Djokovic was forced to withdraw after he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee during the second set of his five-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round on Monday.

The defending champion at Roland Garros underwent surgery in Paris on Wednesday, and he provided fans with a positive update the following day.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he said in a post on X.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

The 37-year-old Serbian tennis player did not elaborate on a timeline for recovery or return, but his injury comes just weeks before Wimbledon is scheduled to start .

Djokovic’s injury also comes just ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which are set to begin on July 27. The site for those matches will also be at Roland Garros. Djokovic previously won the bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

With both Djokovic and Rafael Nadal out, there will be a new French Open champion for the first time since 2015.