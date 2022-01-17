Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

French Open
Published

Novak Djokovic could face similar troubles at French Open after new vaccine legislation

Some details of the new coronavirus-related law are still being hashed out

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of earning his record 21st Grand Slam title and extending his record at the Australian Open came to a disastrous end when he was deported from the country on Sunday, but the World No. 1 stands to lose more as French officials announced similar travel restrictions that could impact his participation at Roland Garros later this year.  

Lawmakers in France approved new legislation on Sunday that will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public spaces like restaurants and cafes, building upon a previous law that required unvaccinated individuals to show proof of a negative test result, according to France24

NOVAK DJOKOVIC LEAVES AUSTRALIA ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED,’ ‘UNCOMFORTABLE’ WITH AUSTRALIAN OPEN FOCUS 

The French Sports Ministry backed the new law on Monday, adding that there would be no exemptions – an area of confusion for Djokovic who was previously granted a medical exemption on the basis that he had recently contracted COVID-19.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Dadswell, File)

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice," the ministry said, via Reuters

The new law could complicate things for Djokovic if he remains unvaccinated ahead of the French Open but the ministry added, with the tournament several months away, the policies could change. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it'll be more favorable. So we'll see but clearly there's no exemption."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu doubled down on Monday, telling BFM television that a medical exemption would not be an option for any person.

"To do your job, to come for pleasure or leisure, to practice a sport, it will be necessary to present a vaccine. This will be valid for people who live in France but also for foreigners who come to our country for vacation or for a major sports competition."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament on June 11, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he defeats Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament on June 11, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Some details of the new law are still being hashed out — including how it will deal with people who have recently recovered from COVID-19. The question is how recent the infection has to be to qualify for an exemption to vaccination rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com