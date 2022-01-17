Novak Djokovic could face similar troubles at French Open after new vaccine legislation

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of earning his record 21st Grand Slam title and extending his record at the Australian Open came to a disastrous end when he was deported from the country on Sunday, but the World No. 1 stands to lose more as French officials announced similar travel restrictions that could impact his participation at Roland Garros later this year.

Lawmakers in France approved new legislation on Sunday that will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter public spaces like restaurants and cafes, building upon a previous law that required unvaccinated individuals to show proof of a negative test result, according to France24 .

The French Sports Ministry backed the new law on Monday, adding that there would be no exemptions – an area of confusion for Djokovic who was previously granted a medical exemption on the basis that he had recently contracted COVID-19.

"This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice," the ministry said, via Reuters .

The new law could complicate things for Djokovic if he remains unvaccinated ahead of the French Open but the ministry added, with the tournament several months away, the policies could change.

"As far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it'll be more favorable. So we'll see but clearly there's no exemption."

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu doubled down on Monday, telling BFM television that a medical exemption would not be an option for any person.

"To do your job, to come for pleasure or leisure, to practice a sport, it will be necessary to present a vaccine. This will be valid for people who live in France but also for foreigners who come to our country for vacation or for a major sports competition."

Some details of the new law are still being hashed out — including how it will deal with people who have recently recovered from COVID-19. The question is how recent the infection has to be to qualify for an exemption to vaccination rules.

