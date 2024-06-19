Novak Djokovic to compete at 2024 Olympics in Paris after successful knee surgery

Novak Djokovic will compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris next month on the same clay courts where the 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a meniscus tear, ending his French Open run prematurely.

The Serbian Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that Djokovic, 37, will compete in his fifth Olympics just weeks after he withdrew from the quarterfinals at Roland Garros with an injury following his five-set victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

The news comes amid uncertainty about Djokovic’s health ahead of Wimbledon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He underwent surgery in Paris after he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee. He vowed on social media to return "as soon as possible."

"I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he said in a post on X.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

SERENA WILLIAMS SUGGESTS HER FATHER SHOULD COACH 6-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 'BECAUSE I'M TOO NICE'

Djokovic is appearing to make good on that promise. He posted a video on social media over the weekend showing his rehab "progress" in the gym.

With his appearance at the Olympics confirmed, it remains unknown if Djokovic will be ready in time for Wimbledon , which begins July 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite his legendary career, Djokovic is still searching for the one title that has seemed to escape him: Olympic gold medalist.

He previously won the bronze medal for Serbia in his first Olympic Games in 2008.