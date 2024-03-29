Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo upset over 'BS' nose ring decision during crucial March Madness game

Oregon State eked out a 70-65 win over Notre Dame

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Notre Dame women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo was the subject of some controversy during the team’s stunning loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament Friday.

The issue stemmed from the nose ring Hidalgo wore during the game. She was forced to miss a few minutes of the second quarter as the team’s training staff attempted to remove it.

NCAA women’s basketball Rule 1-25.7 states that no jewelry is permitted to be worn during games. However, Hidalgo had worn the nose ring through the entire season and in the first two games of the tournament. 

Hannah Hidalgo frustrated

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo reacts during the third quarter of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State during the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

She also told ESPN one official told her she was able to wear the nose ring as long as she covered it up, but it became a bigger issue once the second quarter began.

"I thought it was BS, because I'm on a run, I'm on a roll," she said. "I scored two baskets and then, having to sit out for all that time, I was starting to get cold. I think (the officials) were worried about the wrong things. They should have reffed the game."

Hannah Hidalgo and Niele Ivey talk

Hannah Hidalgo (3) of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish speaks to head coach Niele Ivey against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said she wished she was told about the nose ring issue before the game started.

Hidalgo finished with 10 points in one of the worst shooting performances she had all season.

Oregon State won the game, 70-65.

"All of us over the spring, over the summer and into this year, we came in with the mindset of understanding what we needed to accomplish defensively in order to win those close games," Beavers star Timea Gardiner said. 

"So, this year, that core group, we know what it takes now. We’re obviously doing it, so it’s super fun."

Timea Gardiner celebrates

Timea Gardiner (30) of the Oregon State Beavers celebrates after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Gardiner scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Oregon State will play in the Elite Eight for only the third time in its history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

