North Dakota pulls away early, hangs on late to beat Alabama State 75-68 in Utah tournament

Jaron Nash scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half as North Dakota built a big lead early and held on to defeat Alabama State 75-68 in the Utah tournament on Wednesday night.

Nash hit three layups and two 3-pointers to help North Dakota (2-2) grab an early 20-6 lead. Quinton Hooker hit four free throws during a 10-1 run that made it 42-16 late in the first half.

Alabama State (1-2) put together an 11-1 surge to pull within nine with 4:32 left. North Dakota's Terrel de Rouen answered with a three-point play and Lenny Antwi hit a 3-pointer.

Antwi scored 14 points and Chad Calcaterra added 10. Nash cooled off in the second half, but finished 7 of 13 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jamel Waters had 15 points and seven assists while Luther Page added 14 points with 14 boards for the Hornets.