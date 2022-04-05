Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina's Armando Bacot in league of his own with NCAA tournament performance

Bacot completed the mark in the first half

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot made history in the first half of the college basketball national championship against Kansas on Monday night.

Bacot became the first player in men’s basketball history to record a double-double in all six games of a single tournament. He wrapped the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Tar Heels took a 40-25 lead into the locker room.

David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels talk during the first half of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks and Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels talk during the first half of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

He finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in a close 72-69 loss.

Bacot’s dominance helped the Tar Heels get to where they were on Monday.

The No. 8-seeded North Carolina team beat Marquette in the first round of the tournament 95-63. Bacot had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the game. In the team’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor, Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It didn’t stop there.

Bacot had 14 points and 15 rebounds in their Sweet 16 win over No. 15 UCLA. In the team’s dominant performance over No. 15 Saint Peter’s, Bacot had 20 points and 22 rebounds. He put on another great showing against Duke in the Final Four with 11 points and 21 rebounds in the win.

In the end, he would also tie David Robinson's record for most double-doubles in a single season with 31. He also had 99 total rebounds in the tournament, which is second-most in a single tourney in NCAA history.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward David McCormack during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward David McCormack during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bacot slipped in the final minute of the game and appeared to reinjure his right ankle.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.