North Carolina's Armando Bacot in league of his own with NCAA tournament performance

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot made history in the first half of the college basketball national championship against Kansas on Monday night.

Bacot became the first player in men’s basketball history to record a double-double in all six games of a single tournament. He wrapped the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Tar Heels took a 40-25 lead into the locker room.

He finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in a close 72-69 loss.

Bacot’s dominance helped the Tar Heels get to where they were on Monday.

The No. 8-seeded North Carolina team beat Marquette in the first round of the tournament 95-63. Bacot had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the game. In the team’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor, Bacot had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

It didn’t stop there.

Bacot had 14 points and 15 rebounds in their Sweet 16 win over No. 15 UCLA. In the team’s dominant performance over No. 15 Saint Peter’s, Bacot had 20 points and 22 rebounds. He put on another great showing against Duke in the Final Four with 11 points and 21 rebounds in the win.

In the end, he would also tie David Robinson's record for most double-doubles in a single season with 31. He also had 99 total rebounds in the tournament, which is second-most in a single tourney in NCAA history.

Bacot slipped in the final minute of the game and appeared to reinjure his right ankle.