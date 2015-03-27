Norfolk State beats North Carolina Central 74-71

Chris McEachin scored 18 points and Kyle O'Quinn added 13 points and 12 rebounds as Norfolk State defeated North Carolina Central 74-71 on Saturday night.

The Spartans (4-13, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) shot 50 percent from the floor (13 of 26) in the opening half en route to a 41-31 halftime lead.

Norfolk State stretched its lead to 63-46 on a pair of free throws from O'Quinn with 7:33 left to play, but a 21-5 run by the Eagles (7-9, 3-2) narrowed the gap to 68-67 with 1:46 remaining.

C.J. Wilkerson scored 12 of his 30 points during the stretch for N.C. Central. Landon Clement added 19 points overall.

A layup from Jonathan Nicely with 2 seconds to go pulled the Eagles within one, 72-71, but Pendarvis Williams made two free throws to seal it.

Rob Hampton scored 14 and Aleek Pauline added 11 for the Spartans, who have won three of four since a 1-12 start.