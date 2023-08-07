Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Noah Gragson replacement crashes out of Michigan race after No. 42 driver suspended over social media conduct

Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely after liking a George Floyd meme

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Josh Berry replaced Noah Gragson in the No. 42 car for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, but his day was done before the rain postponed the race.

Gragson was sidelined after he appeared to like a meme referencing George Floyd on social media. He was suspended indefinitely. NASCAR said Gragson violated the organization’s code of conduct for drivers. His team, Legacy Motor Club, also said his actions "do not represent the values of our team."

Josh Berry at Michigan

Aug 6, 2023; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry (42) on pit row waiting for the rain delay to end to start the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Noah Gragson waits on the grid

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Berry was thrust into the driver’s seat as a temporary replacement for a NASCAR Cup Series driver for the fourth time this season. He rode for Chase Elliott earlier in the year after the No. 9 driver was out due to injuries sustained in a snowboarding accident.

On Sunday, Berry spun out in Stage 2, and his rear backed hard into the wall. He was later released from the infield care center upon a medical evaluation.

He told Racing America he just "got loose" in the corner and lost control.

Berry is set to replace Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 next year for Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s been a mainstay in the Xfinity Series and finished in second place during that circuit’s race on Saturday.

The race was postponed to Monday after the rain came down and soaked the track. Those drivers still in the race started their engines and were able to complete the rest of the laps.

Josh Berry in the 42

Josh Berry, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400  at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher took home his second straight victory as he held off Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.