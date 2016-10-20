No. 88 team penalized, other Sprint Cup teams receive warnings after Kansas
On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR officials handed down penalties and warnings following Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team of Alex Bowman was handed down a P2 penalty for not having lug nuts properly installed during the race.
The penalty also resulted in a $10,000 fine for crew chief Greg Ives.
The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Matt Kenseth received a written warning for failing the pre-race Laser Inspection Station (LIS) three times, which results in a loss of 15 minutes of practice time at Talladega Superspeedway.
Other warnings are as follows:
Teams of Carl Edwards, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. received written warnings after failing pre-race LIS twice.
The No. 3 of Austin Dillon and No. 7 of Regan Smith failed pre-race template inspection twice, as both received written warnings for the infraction.
Jamie McMurray's No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team, as well as Truex's team received written warnings after failing pre-qualifying template inspection twice.
Cole Whitt's No. 55 Chevrolet team also received a written warning for failing pre-qualifying LIS twice.
See the full Kansas penalty report below: