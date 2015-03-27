No. 18 TCU routs UNLV to keep BCS hopes alive

Waymon James ran for two of TCU's six ranked Horned Frogs to a 56-9 whipping of UNLV on Saturday.

Matthew Tucker rushed for 57 yards and one score, while Ed Wesley, Casey Pachall and Matt Brown also ran for touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (10-2, 7-0 Mountain West). who won their third consecutive Mountain West Conference championship.

Pachall threw for 183 yards on 15-of-22 passing, while Brandon Carter caught three passes for 66 yards, Antoine Hicks hauled in four passes for 22 yards and Greg McCoy returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Horned Frogs still have hopes of earning a BCS bowl game bid after Houston's shocking loss to Southern Mississippi in the Conference USA Championship game. TCU must finish in the top 16 of the BCS Standings to get a bid.

Nolan Kohorst accounted for all of UNLV's points with three field goals, while Bradley Randle rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries.

Taylor Barnhill struggled under center for the Rebels (2-10, 1-6), throwing for 48 yards and one interception on 4-of-12 passing.