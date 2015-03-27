No. 13 Kentucky women end skid, beat Vanderbilt

Back home after losing three straight on the road and falling out of the Top 10, No. 13 Kentucky recovered with a 70-61 victory over Vanderbilt on Monday night.

Samarie Walker scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference), now tied with Tennessee for the conference lead.

The Wildcats' SEC victory total is their highest ever and was their 19th consecutive win at home, 17 of those this season.

Tiffany Clarke scored 19 points and Christina Foggie 16 for the Commodores (20-7, 8-6), who could have tied four teams for third place in the SEC.

Walker scored 13 points in the first half, which ended with Kentucky ahead 39-23. Vanderbilt got as close as 61-55 with 1:21 left after an 11-0 run, but Bria Goss' jumper with 1:08 remaining restored Kentucky's lead to eight.

Keyla Snowden added 14 points and Goss 12 for Kentucky.