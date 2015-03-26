Nielsen signs extension with Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen signed a contract extension with the club on Monday that keeps him with Sporting through the 2013 season, with an option for 2014 as well.

"There was never a question that I wanted to stay, after Peter told me that he would like me here as well," Nielsen said. "I've only had Sporting on my mind, and I'm excited to play in front of our fans for the next couple of years that lie ahead as we work towards winning a championship."

Nielsen joined Sporting prior to the 2010 season, and after recording 10 clean sheets in his first campaign, Nielsen started 31 matches in goal and was named the team's MVP this past term.