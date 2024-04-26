Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL Draft

Nick Saban admitted Alabama once wanted Quinyon Mitchell to enter transfer portal: 'He was our No. 1 guy'

The Eagles drafted Mitchell in the first round

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the first time in decades, Nick Saban is not spending the spring preparing a college football team for the fall. The seven-time national championship winner retired in January.

Saban is expected to remain involved in Alabama's football program in a "supportive" capacity. But his schedule will no longer be filled with the responsibilities that come with being a head coach.

Saban has since taken a college football analyst role with ESPN. Even when he was still coaching, Saban made multiple appearances on ESPN's "College GameDay" panels whenever the Crimson Tide were not playing the same day. He has also been a frequent guest of "The Pat McAfee Show." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quinyon Mitchell at the NFL combine

Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (Getty Images )

On Thursday, Saban was featured in the network's 2024 NFL Draft coverage, and he made a surprising revelation about one of the highly touted defensive prospects.

The Philadelphia Eagles had the 22nd overall pick and selected former Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell Thursday night. 

BEARS' NFL DRAFT PICKS CALEB WILLIAMS, ROME ODUNZE ALREADY BEST FRIENDS AFTER HILARIOUS INTERACTION IN DETROIT

Although Mitchell spent his entire college football career at Toledo and did not enter the transfer portal, apparently that did not diminish Alabama's interest in the star defensive back. 

"He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year to try to get him to come out of the portal, and he didn’t ever get in the portal," Saban said moments after Mitchell's name came off the draft board.

Quinyon Mitchell poses for a photo

Quinyon Mitchell, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza April 25, 2024, in Detroit.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A record number of offensive players went in the first round of this year's draft, with Mitchell being one of just nine defensive players selected Thursday. 

Fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold, who Saban coached at Alabama, went just two picks after Mitchell. Saban did not share any other details about what a potential pursuit of Mitchell could have entailed. 

Quinyon Mitchell arrives at NFL Draft

Quinyon Mitchell arrives for the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

But the former coach's comments do shed some light on the tactics programs across the country might practice even before a player formally enters the transfer portal. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffalo Bills hold the 33rd pick and will be on the clock to start the second round. The draft will conclude Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.