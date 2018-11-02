NHL player Evander Kane facing $6M lawsuit as ex-girlfriend claims he reneged on $3M abortion payment

An unidentified woman filed a $6 million lawsuit this week, claiming that NHL player Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks failed to compensate her for abortion procedures undergone while they were a couple.

The woman claims that Kane, 27, impregnated her three times after they began dating in 2015, and that Kane forced her to end the last two pregnancies after they mutually agreed to end the first, TMZ reported. Kane split that calendar year between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres. He didn't join San Jose until February of this year.

The suit accuses Kane of reneging on a promise to pay the woman $3 million to have the third abortion, the Mercury News of San Jose reported.

The $6 million she is seeking includes the $3 million she claims she was promised, plus an additional $3 million for "intentional infliction of emotional distress," according to the report.

Kane called the lawsuit "a bunch of B.S." while speaking to reporters Thursday morning. He called the allegations "baseless" and a "dead issue."

"Anybody can say anything they want nowadays," Kane said. "I'm not really going to talk about it further, because it's not going to help me, it's not going to do any good."

Meanwhile, Paul J. Cambria Jr., Kane's attorney, has threatened retaliatory legal action.

"We firmly believe that this lawsuit is baseless both factually and legally," Cambria Jr. said. "We will aggressively defend this claim in court on Evander's behalf and assert all applicable counterclaims."

Kane was traded to the Sharks in February after a two-year stint with the Sabres. In May Kane signed a seven-year extension with the Sharks estimated to be nearly $50 million, according to TMZ.