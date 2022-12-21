NHL official shoves Leafs' Michael Bunting off the ice after scrum: 'What the f--- are you doing?'

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting was forcefully shoved off the ice by an official during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a fight broke out at the end of the first period, prompting the Calder Memorial Trophy finalst to ask: "What the f--- are you doing?"

It’s a valid question.

The incident involving official Dan Kelly came after Tampa Bay’s Pierre-Édouard Bellemare slammed Mitch Marner into the boards just as time expired with the Leafs leading by one.

Several Leafs players jumped to the defense of Marner, including Bunting who was then pulled off by referees and ushered off the ice.

Kelly then repeatedly shoved Bunting off the ice.

Bunting restrained himself but not without questioning Kelly’s actions.

After the game, Bunting credited the altercation to just heightened emotions.

"I think emotions just were high, and it's hockey and gotta move on from it. It’s not really that big of a deal."

Bunting scored a goal in the 4-1 victory, also earning his 100th NHL point in the process.

"I took a little different path to make it to the NHL. I played six years in the [American Hockey League], over 300 games. I’m proud of my path and the way I got here and I just want to keep building off it and keep playing my game."

Bunting’s time in the AHL interestingly coincided with Kelly’s time as a player for Albany Devils.

"Yeah I played against him in the minors," Bunting said with a laugh. "No history – I don’t know, I probably have history with everyone. No, I knew he was a former player."