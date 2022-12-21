Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toronto Maple Leafs
Published

NHL official shoves Leafs' Michael Bunting off the ice after scrum: 'What the f--- are you doing?'

Bunting said he played against Dan Kelly in the AHL

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting was forcefully shoved off the ice by an official during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a fight broke out at the end of the first period, prompting the Calder Memorial Trophy finalst to ask: "What the f--- are you doing?"

It’s a valid question. 

Linesman Dan Kelly, #98, pushes Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, #58, off the ice at the end of the period after a roughing incident as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Dec. 20, 2022.        

Linesman Dan Kelly, #98, pushes Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, #58, off the ice at the end of the period after a roughing incident as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Dec. 20, 2022.         (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The incident involving official Dan Kelly came after Tampa Bay’s Pierre-Édouard Bellemare slammed Mitch Marner into the boards just as time expired with the Leafs leading by one. 

RANGERS’ FILIP CHYTIL CALLS OUT BLACKHAWKS’ SAM LAFFERTY FOR ‘CHEAP’ HIT: ‘THAT’S WHAT HE WANTED TO DO’

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie, #78, watch as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner, #16, is taken down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, #41, as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Dec. 20, 2022.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie, #78, watch as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner, #16, is taken down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, #41, as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Dec. 20, 2022. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Several Leafs players jumped to the defense of Marner, including Bunting who was then pulled off by referees and ushered off the ice. 

Kelly then repeatedly shoved Bunting off the ice.

Bunting restrained himself but not without questioning Kelly’s actions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, Bunting credited the altercation to just heightened emotions. 

"I think emotions just were high, and it's hockey and gotta move on from it. It’s not really that big of a deal."

Bunting scored a goal in the 4-1 victory, also earning his 100th NHL point in the process. 

Michael Bunting, #58 of the Toronto Maple Leafs, celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates on the bench in the first period during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 20, 2022 in Toronto.

Michael Bunting, #58 of the Toronto Maple Leafs, celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates on the bench in the first period during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 20, 2022 in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

"I took a little different path to make it to the NHL. I played six years in the [American Hockey League], over 300 games. I’m proud of my path and the way I got here and I just want to keep building off it and keep playing my game." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bunting’s time in the AHL interestingly coincided with Kelly’s time as a player for Albany Devils. 

"Yeah I played against him in the minors," Bunting said with a laugh. "No history – I don’t know, I probably have history with everyone. No, I knew he was a former player." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.