NHL mulls player participation in Olympics over recent COVID issues

The NHL is mulling keeping players home instead of sending them to Beijing for the Winter Olympics in two months over the recent COVID-19 outbreak that is ravishing teams.

The league said Sunday that because of the disruptions in the 2021-22 playing schedule it is discussing the possibility of forgoing NHL players participating in the Olympics.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Given the disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events – 27 games had been postponed as of Saturday and at least 12 more will be postponed through Dec. 23 – and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," the league said.’

"With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, and amid changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of scheduling and in adjusting Protocols as necessary."

RED WINGS GM STEVE YZERMAN: WHY ARE WE TESTING ATHLETES WITH NO SYMPTOMS?

The NHL said there has been an uptick in positive COVID cases but only a few have resulting in "concerning symptoms or serious illness." The league said it and the players association determined the need to shut down teams would still be made on a "case-by-case basis."

Lastly, the NHL also shut down cross-border travel for the time being. Twelve games involving teams cross the U.S.-Canada border were postponed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 3. Participants who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will enter a "closed-loop management system upon arrival" in China. Unvaccinated participants will need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival.