NHL hockey fan appears to pull 'Kiss Cam' prank, faking proposal to girlfriend

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 4

This NHL hockey fan's play might have just put his relationship with his girlfriend on ice.

The fan, at a New York Islanders hockey game Thursday night, seemed to use the arena's “Kiss Cam” segment as an opportunity to play a gag, according to the New York Post.

When the couple's images appeared on the overhead scoreboard, the unidentified fan, wearing an Islanders jersey, kissed the woman next to him and then stepped out into the aisle and got down on one knee -- as if he was about to pop the question.

A video of the incident was posted on Twitter by a hockey account called Spittin' Chiclets.

At that point, the woman stood up and seemed to be anticipating some sort of surprise -- like an engagement ring, perhaps?

But instead the fan just tied his shoes.

The woman likely went home disappointed a second time because the Islanders ended up losing to the New Jersey Devils, 2-1.