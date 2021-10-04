NHL fans belt national anthem before Kraken-Oilers preseason game

NHL fans came strong before a preseason game between the expansion Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

The mic cut out during the national anthem. Luckily, the fans took over and delivered an incredible performance before the puck dropped. The game was being played at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.

The Kraken would pick up the victory in overtime. Edmonton’s Brendan Perlini scored his fourth goal of the preseason to take an early 1-0 lead. Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz delivered the equalizer in the third period and Jared McCann scored the game-winner in overtime.

Seattle is the 32nd team in the NHL and are getting ready for their first regular-season game in history. The team has one more preseason game on the schedule on the road against the Vancouver Canucks. It’s the last game before they start the 2021-22 season on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kraken’s first five games are on the road before they play their first home game.

Seattle opens play at the Climate Pledge Arena against the Canucks on Oct. 23. It’s the start of a four-game homestand.

The Kraken have a lot to live up to. The NHL’s last expansion team, Vegas, went 51-24-7 in the regular season, won the Pacific Division and made it to the Stanley Cup Final.