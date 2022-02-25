NHL star Alex Ovechkin kept from media following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin was seemingly kept away from the media ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers just hours after his native Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ovechkin, who is a known public supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was requested by the media Thursday morning but was not made available as the team wanted to keep the focus on the game against the Rangers, according to Washington Post beat reporter Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin, who has played in over 100 games for the Russian National Hockey team, is reportedly expected to address the situation but "wants further time," Pell added.

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion has been a known supporter of Putin. In 2017 he announced he was starting "PutinTeam," a social movement to support Putin in the 2018 Russian elections.

On Friday, the NHL star’s Instagram profile picture was a snap of him and Putin together.

Ovechkin faced off against fellow Russian Artemi Panarin, who previously criticized Putin and last year posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Shortly after making his political views known, a Russian tabloid accused him of beating an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011.

The Rangers placed Panarin on a two-week leave, calling the accusations fabricated and part of an "intimidation tactic" because of his political views.

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team," the Rangers said at the time.

Both players still have family in Russia, according to reports.

