Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NHL
Published

NHL star Alex Ovechkin kept from media following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Washington Capitals star’s Instagram profile picture Friday was a snap of him and Putin together

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin was seemingly kept away from the media ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers just hours after his native Russia invaded Ukraine

Ovechkin, who is a known public supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was requested by the media Thursday morning but was not made available as the team wanted to keep the focus on the game against the Rangers, according to Washington Post beat reporter Samantha Pell. 

Ovechkin, who has played in over 100 games for the Russian National Hockey team, is reportedly expected to address the situation but "wants further time," Pell added. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin is pictured during the National Hockey League game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on Feb. 24, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin is pictured during the National Hockey League game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers on Feb. 24, 2022, at Madison Square Garden in New York.  (Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion has been a known supporter of Putin. In 2017 he announced he was starting "PutinTeam," a social movement to support Putin in the 2018 Russian elections. 

RUSSIAN NHL PROSPECT, 20, DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOR: ‘I WANT TO STAY POSITIVE’ 

On Friday, the NHL star’s Instagram profile picture was a snap of him and Putin together. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Russian Ice Hockey Team player Alexander Ovechkin stand together during a reception in the Kremlin for the national team, who won the 2014 Ice Hockey World Championship, May 27, 2014, in Moscow, Russia. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Russian Ice Hockey Team player Alexander Ovechkin stand together during a reception in the Kremlin for the national team, who won the 2014 Ice Hockey World Championship, May 27, 2014, in Moscow, Russia.  (Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Ovechkin faced off against fellow Russian Artemi Panarin, who previously criticized Putin and last year posted his support on social media for opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Shortly after making his political views known, a Russian tabloid accused him of beating an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rangers placed Panarin on a two-week leave, calling the accusations fabricated and part of an "intimidation tactic" because of his political views. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York City. 

Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York City.  (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team," the Rangers said at the time. 

Both players still have family in Russia, according to reports. 

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com