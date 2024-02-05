NFL's Roger Goodell embracing Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship: 'They seem very happy'

Taylor Swift likely will be in Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games at home and on the road were the talk of the NFL world as well as her blossoming relationship with one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the so-called "Taylor Swift effect" in the league this year.

"Having the ‘Taylor Swift effect' is also a positive," Goodell told reporters Monday, via FOX Sports. "Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, and they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment, and I think that's why she loves NFL football."

Goodell also theorized that Swift’s presence at games helped create an even bigger "buzz" for the league.

"I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why she is going to this game, why she is interested in this game. Besides (her relationship with) Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that's great for us."

Goodell denied any notion that the Swift-Kelce relationship was contrived or "scripted" in anyway. Goodell said there was "no way" he could script what their relationship has become.

Swift will likely make the trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas a night before the Super Bowl kicks off (local time). She will be wrapping up the Japan leg of her Eras Tour.