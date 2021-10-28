Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 8 schedule, scores, updates and more

Green Bay Packers play Arizona Cardinals Thursday night

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season features some major games that will certainly impact the standings and future playoff seedings, and it starts immediately with the Green Bay Packers taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Thursday night matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC will definitely have some kind of impact. The Packers are coming into the game dealing with coronavirus issues after Arizona dealt with similar circumstances two weeks ago.

The week also features an AFC North rivalry game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, an NFC South playoff rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints and two teams jostling in the NFC for position between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the complete Week 8 schedule.

All times Eastern.

Byes: Ravens and Raiders

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 24-10.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 24-10. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

8:20 PM: Packers @ Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

1 PM: Bengals @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Titans @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Texans (FOX)

1 PM: Steelers @ Browns (CBS)

1 PM: Eagles @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Bears (FOX)

1 PM: Panthers @ Falcons (FOX)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule watches play against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule watches play against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Bills (CBS)

4:05 PM: Patriots @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Jaguars @ Seahawks (CBS)

4:25 PM: Washington @ Broncos (FOX)

4:25 PM: Buccaneers @ Saints (FOX)

8:20 PM: Cowboys @ Vikings (NBC)

Monday, November 1, 2021

8:15 PM: Giants @ Chiefs (ESPN/ESPN2)

NFL Standings

AFC East

1). Bills (4-2)

2). Patriots (3-4)

3). Jets (1-5)

4). Dolphins (1-6)

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, left, runs with the ball next to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey after making a catch before scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, left, runs with the ball next to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey after making a catch before scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

1). Bengals (5-2)

2). Ravens (5-2)

3). Browns (4-3)

4). Steelers (3-3)

AFC South

1). Titans (5-2)

2). Colts (3-4)

3). Jaguars (1-5)

4). Texans (1-6)

AFC West

1). Raiders (5-2)

2). Chargers (4-2)

3. Chiefs (3-4)

4). Broncos (3-4)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (5-1)

2). Washington (2-5)

3). Eagles (2-5)

4). Giants (2-5)

NFC North

1). Packers (6-1)

2). Vikings (3-3)

3). Bears (3-4)

4). Lions (0-7)

NFC South

1). Buccaneers (6-1)

2). Saints (4-2)

3). Falcons (3-3)

4). Panthers (3-4)

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.  (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

1). Cardinals (7-0)

2). Rams (6-1)

3). 49ers (2-4)

4). Seahawks (2-5)