NFL Week 8 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season features some major games that will certainly impact the standings and future playoff seedings, and it starts immediately with the Green Bay Packers taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Thursday night matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC will definitely have some kind of impact. The Packers are coming into the game dealing with coronavirus issues after Arizona dealt with similar circumstances two weeks ago.

The week also features an AFC North rivalry game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, an NFC South playoff rematch between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints and two teams jostling in the NFC for position between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the complete Week 8 schedule.

All times Eastern.

-

Byes: Ravens and Raiders

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

8:20 PM: Packers @ Cardinals (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

1 PM: Bengals @ Jets (CBS)

1 PM: Titans @ Colts (CBS)

1 PM: Rams @ Texans (FOX)

1 PM: Steelers @ Browns (CBS)

1 PM: Eagles @ Lions (FOX)

1 PM: 49ers @ Bears (FOX)

1 PM: Panthers @ Falcons (FOX)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Bills (CBS)

4:05 PM: Patriots @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Jaguars @ Seahawks (CBS)

4:25 PM: Washington @ Broncos (FOX)

4:25 PM: Buccaneers @ Saints (FOX)

8:20 PM: Cowboys @ Vikings (NBC)

Monday, November 1, 2021

8:15 PM: Giants @ Chiefs (ESPN/ESPN2)

*

NFL Standings

AFC East

1). Bills (4-2)

2). Patriots (3-4)

3). Jets (1-5)

4). Dolphins (1-6)

AFC North

1). Bengals (5-2)

2). Ravens (5-2)

3). Browns (4-3)

4). Steelers (3-3)

AFC South

1). Titans (5-2)

2). Colts (3-4)

3). Jaguars (1-5)

4). Texans (1-6)

AFC West

1). Raiders (5-2)

2). Chargers (4-2)

3. Chiefs (3-4)

4). Broncos (3-4)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (5-1)

2). Washington (2-5)

3). Eagles (2-5)

4). Giants (2-5)

NFC North

1). Packers (6-1)

2). Vikings (3-3)

3). Bears (3-4)

4). Lions (0-7)

NFC South

1). Buccaneers (6-1)

2). Saints (4-2)

3). Falcons (3-3)

4). Panthers (3-4)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (7-0)

2). Rams (6-1)

3). 49ers (2-4)

4). Seahawks (2-5)