Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

NFL Week 7 preview: Giants-Eagles lead off while Steelers play Titans in battle of undefeated teams

A battle of undefeated teams and Garoppolo's return to the Patriots highlight the week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The seventh week of the 2020 NFL season is about to get underway, leading off with a pivotal game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

While many consider the NFC East to be the worst division in football, each team still has a chance to win the division and potentially host a playoff game. Each NFC East team will be playing each other this week, as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will be in action Sunday.

The week will also feature a rescheduled game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. Both teams had the game moved because of the Titans’ coronavirus outbreak earlier in the season. Both teams are also among the last teams to be undefeated.

The Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts are all on bye weeks.

Here’s a brief look at the week ahead:

**

EAGLES (1-4-1) VS. GIANTS (1-5)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

On the outside looking in, the NFC East is a bad division. But the Eagles and Giants are still looking to capture the title and are still in contention to do so. The Thursday night matchup will get the week started around the NFL.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 85-83-2

DATE: Oct. 22

TIME (EDT): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime

**

FALCONS (1-5) VS. LIONS (2-3)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, left, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert after a short gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, left, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert after a short gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Falcons finally picked up their first win last week and get to host the Lions this week. Atlanta will have to account for D’Andre Swift, who broke out last week for his first 100-yard rushing game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-13 Lions

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BENGALS (1-4-1) VS. BROWNS (4-2)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 32-23. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 32-23. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns sit at 4-2 but for fans it might seem like the world was crashing down on the team again. Cleveland is entering the easiest part of their schedule and it starts with the Bengals. Baker Mayfield and the team need to put a potential easy divisional win behind them. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati blew a big lead to the Colts last week and got their fourth loss.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 51-43 Bengals

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TEXANS (1-5) VS. PACKERS (4-1)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Surprisingly, it will only be the fifth matchup between the Texans and Packers all-time. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are both looking to bounce back losses.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-1 Packers

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

SAINTS (3-2) VS. PANTHERS (3-3)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, right, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates after a touchdown by tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, right, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates after a touchdown by tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The Saints will host the Panthers in an important NFC South game. New Orleans will hope to have a healthy Michael Thomas back while Carolina could get back over .500 and past the Saints in the division.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 25-25 tied

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: FOX

**

JETS (0-6) VS. BILLS (4-2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) sit on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 422-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) sit on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 422-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Bills have a good shot at putting their loss to the Chiefs behind them. Buffalo heads to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets. New York has lost six straight games. Sam Darnold might return for the Jets after a shoulder injury, increasing the chance of New York making it a game at least.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 63-56 Bills

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (5-0) VS. STEELERS (5-0)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored two touchdowns as the Titans won 42-16. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Henry scored two touchdowns as the Titans won 42-16. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Titans and Steelers are both undefeated and their matchup might be the game to watch in the early afternoon Sunday. Tennessee defeated the Texans in overtime last week while the Steelers trounced the Browns.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 43-31 Steelers

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

WASHINGTON (1-5) VS. COWBOYS (2-4)

The first game between 1-5 Washington and the 2-4 Dallas Cowboys since the name change is also the longtime NFC East rivals’ first meeting with this bad a combined winning percentage since 2001. That was a 9-7 game kicker Tim Seder won with a 26-yard field goal as time expired after a collision with a horse on the field during warmups. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

The first game between 1-5 Washington and the 2-4 Dallas Cowboys since the name change is also the longtime NFC East rivals’ first meeting with this bad a combined winning percentage since 2001. That was a 9-7 game kicker Tim Seder won with a 26-yard field goal as time expired after a collision with a horse on the field during warmups. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Washington and the Cowboys are still in contention for the NFC East as well despite poor play. The Cowboys will hope to look better than they did on Monday night against the Cardinals, while Washington hopes that a one-point loss to the Giants was a fluke.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 73-43-2 Cowboys

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 1 p.m.

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

**

CARDINALS (4-2) VS. SEAHAWKS (5-0)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks up as he stands on the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks up as he stands on the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Seahawks and Cardinals have a matchup-to-watch in the afternoon. Both teams are flying high this season but it’s divisional matchups like these that can make or break some team’s playoff chances.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 21-20-1 Seahawks

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH:  FOX

**

BRONCOS (2-3) VS. CHIEFS (5-1)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs hit the road for an AFC West matchup against the Broncos. Kansas City got a huge win over the Bills on Monday night while the Broncos barely scraped out a win against the Patriots.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-54 Chiefs

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High

WATCH: CBS

**

CHARGERS (1-4) VS. JAGUARS (1-5)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) fires a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Justin Herbert vs. Gardner Minshew II in a battle of 1-5 teams. Something has to give. In the 12th matchup all-time between the two teams, either could really use a win to maybe salvage a season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-3 Chargers

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

PATRIOTS (2-3) VS. 49ERS (3-3)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Jimmy Garoppolo plays the Patriots for the first time since the team traded him. He takes the 49ers across the country to face Cam Newton. New England hasn’t been under .500 since 2001.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-5 49ers

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

RAIDERS (3-2) VS. BUCCANEERS (4-2)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers shocked people when they trounced the Packers last week. The defense played great and really showed how menacing they can be. The Raiders are battling COVID issues which might make things extremely tough for them against Tampa Bay.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-2 Raiders

DATE: Oct. 25

TIME (EDT): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

RAMS (4-2) VS. BEARS (5-1)

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Rams and Bears close out Week 7 on Monday night. The Rams will look to move to 5-2 on the season while Chicago is hoping for a 6-1 start.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 53-36-3

DATE: Oct. 26

TIME (EDT): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_