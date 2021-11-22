Waukesha Christmas parade: NFL's Watt brothers lead reaction to deadly tragedy

NFL players J.J. Watt, Derek Watt and T.J. Watt spoke out on social media Sunday night after the driver of a red SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in their home state of Wisconsin , killing five and injuring dozens more.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter after learning of the horrific incident that took place in his hometown of Waukesha.

"Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images," his tweet read. "Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded."

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt retweeted J.J.'s message and posted on Instagram.

"Absolutely devastated thinking of all the families effected by tonight's tragedy," he wrote.

T.J. Watt's girlfriend Dani Rhodes, a former Wisconsin Badgers soccer player, also asked for prayers on Instagram Stories.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers also responded.

Chilling videos on social media showed the SUV plowing into parade participants on Sunday, with loud screams audible from those who witnessed the horror. Other videos showed people running to the aid of the injured people.

City officials said Monday that at least five people were dead and 40 more injured but warned that those numbers could change.

Brother Derek Watt, a fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers , also tweeted a message shortly after.

"Thinking of all those affected by the senseless tragedy tonight back home in Waukesha, WI. This news truly is heartbreaking to see."

All three siblings were born in Waukesha, where they attended Pewaukee High School.

Authorities have identified the person of interest as Darrell Brooks, and say he has a long criminal history.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.