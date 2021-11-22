Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Waukesha Christmas parade: NFL's Watt brothers lead reaction to deadly tragedy

All three siblings were born in Waukesha, where they attended Pewaukee High School

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL players J.J. Watt, Derek Watt and T.J. Watt spoke out on social media Sunday night after the driver of a red SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in their home state of Wisconsin, killing five and injuring dozens more. 

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter after learning of the horrific incident that took place in his hometown of Waukesha.

TREVOR BAUER FIRES OFF KYLE RITTENHOUSE TWEET AFTER ACQUITTAL 

"Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images," his tweet read. "Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded."

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals before the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. 

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals before the Nov. 21, 2021, game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt retweeted J.J.'s message and posted on Instagram.

"Absolutely devastated thinking of all the families effected by tonight's tragedy," he wrote.

T.J. Watt's girlfriend Dani Rhodes, a former Wisconsin Badgers soccer player, also asked for prayers on Instagram Stories.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers also responded.

Chilling videos on social media showed the SUV plowing into parade participants on Sunday, with loud screams audible from those who witnessed the horror. Other videos showed people running to the aid of the injured people. 

City officials said Monday that at least five people were dead and 40 more injured but warned that those numbers could change. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A police car is seen at Main Street in downtown Waukesha after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

A police car is seen at Main Street in downtown Waukesha after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Brother Derek Watt, a fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also tweeted a message shortly after. 

"Thinking of all those affected by the senseless tragedy tonight back home in Waukesha, WI. This news truly is heartbreaking to see."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston's J.J. Watt (99) and brother Derek Watt of Los Angeles walk off the field following the Texans' 27-20 victory over the Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, California. 

Houston's J.J. Watt (99) and brother Derek Watt of Los Angeles walk off the field following the Texans' 27-20 victory over the Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, California.  (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

All three siblings were born in Waukesha, where they attended Pewaukee High School. 

Authorities have identified the person of interest as Darrell Brooks, and say he has a long criminal history.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com