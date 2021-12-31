NFL warns Tom Brady after viral sideline meltdown: 'I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined'

Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again.

During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the league after he broke a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline following a costly interception.

JULIAN EDELMAN REVEALS ‘BEEF’ WITH TOM BRADY, SAYS BUCS WON’T REPEAT SUPER BOWL CHAMPS

"I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said, via ESPN . "I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that."

"I won't throw another Surface," Brady added. "Although, I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Videos posted to social media also appeared to show Brady yelling "Go f--- yourself" at Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson.

"Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," Brady explained days later. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries. But we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP