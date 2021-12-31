Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL warns Tom Brady after viral sideline meltdown: 'I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined'

Videos posted to social media also appeared to show Brady yelling "Go f--- yourself" at Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. 

During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the league after he broke a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline following a costly interception. 

"I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said, via ESPN. "I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that."

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sideline during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sideline during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"I won't throw another Surface," Brady added. "Although, I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them."

Videos posted to social media also appeared to show Brady yelling "Go f--- yourself" at Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the fourth quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yells at a referee during the fourth quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries," Brady explained days later. "It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries. But we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players."

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw during the second quarter in a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw during the second quarter in a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brady recovered from the 9-0 loss to clinch the team’s first NFC South division title since 2007 with a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

