Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

NFL teams switch profile pictures in honor of Bills' Damar Hamlin

The profile pictures also include the caption 'Pray for Damar'

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Former NFL wide receiver stresses significance of prayer after Damar Hamlin collapse Video

Former NFL wide receiver stresses significance of prayer after Damar Hamlin collapse

Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Moe reacts to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and explains why faith and prayer are important

In a show of support for Damar Hamlin, every NFL team changed their Twitter avatar photos to a graphic with the safety's No. 3 jersey.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo Bills game. As of Tuesday, the 24-year-old remains in intensive care at a Cincinnati hospital.

Each profile picture also features the message "Pray for Damar."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The NFL's Twitter account shared a video of all 32 teams' profiles after the change to Hamlin's jersey number was made with the caption "Football is family."

The league has announced the game between the Bills and Bengals would "not be resumed this week" and that no decision has been made "regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

STEELERS' MIKE TOMLIN REFLECTS ON LONG RELATIONSHIP WITH DAMAR HAMLIN: 'GOT A LOT OF LOVE FOR THAT YOUNG MAN'

The social media world was stunned Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The social media world was stunned Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

The Bills released an update Tuesday afternoon saying, "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Hamlin's family released a statement thanking the medical staff, coaches, the Bills organization and the fans who donated to Damar's toy drive foundation. Donations to the toy drive fund have now exceeded $4 million.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country," the statement said.

The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres also changed their Twitter avatar to photos of the safety’s jersey number with "Pray for Damar" written at the top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team also shared a video with players wearing T-shirts that say "Love for 3."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.