NFL star may be out of chances after latest setback

The sad saga of Josh Gordon’s battle against substance abuse has taken another wrong turn.

As he was preparing to return to the field for the first time since he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last year, the talented but troubled wide receiver suffered another setback, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 29-year-old Gordon’s career may now be in doubt, since it was believed this was his last chance in the NFL. The hope was he would return to practice this week for the Seahawks and possibly play on Sunday, but on Tuesday he found out he had not met the guidelines of his reinstatement.

Gordon had been allowed to attend meetings and have individual workouts with the team. That won’t change with this news, ESPN reported. He is now back on the commissioner’s exempt list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last December, Gordon was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

It was the latest in a long list of problems for Gordon, who has been suspended six times since 2013, five for a form of substance abuse.