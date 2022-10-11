NFL referee defends roughing the passer call on Chiefs' Chris jones, says fumble recovery was 'not relevant'

Another questionable roughing the passer call has ruffled feathers in the NFL but Monday night’s referee Carl Cheffers defended his decision to call the penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, adding that Jones’ fumble recovery was "not relevant."

With a 10-point lead late in the first half, Jones tackled Carr from behind, knocking the ball loose and recovering it in what would have been a pivotal turnover for the Chiefs.

Cheffers called roughing the passer, prompting the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium to voice their disapproval.

In a pool report following the game, Cheffers stood by the controversial call.

"The quarterback is in the pocket and he’s in a passing posture. He gets full protection of all the aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing posture. So, when he was tackled, my ruling was the defender landed on him with full body weight. The quarterback is protected from being tackled with full body weight. My ruling was roughing the passer for that reason," he said, via ESPN.

"No, because he still gets passing protection until he can defend himself," Cheffers responded when asked if the fumble recovery negated the penalty. "So, with him being in a passing posture and actually attempting to make a pass, he’s going to get full protection until the time when he actually can protect himself. The fact that the ball came out and was subsequently recovered by the defense is not relevant as far as the protection the quarterback gets."

Jones took issue with the call on the field, which Cheffers said was not reviewed.

"It's costing teams games," he said. "How should I tackle people? How should I not roll on him? I'm trying my best. I'm 325 pounds, OK? What do you want me to do? I'm going full speed trying to get the quarterback."

Head coach Andy Reid expressed his dissatisfaction with the call immediately on the field. This follows another controversial roughing the passer call on Sunday when game officials called the penalty on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for his a seemingly harmless tackle on Tom Brady.

The flag gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a first down and allowed them to run out the clock for a 21-15 victory.

Sources told The Associated Press that the NFL plans to discuss the issue during next week’s owners meeting in New York, but added that the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes at this point.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.