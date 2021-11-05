NFL pushes back on one Aaron Rodgers claim during rant on unvaccinated status

The NFL reportedly pushed back on one of the claims Aaron Rodgers made during his lengthy interview in which the Green Bay Packers star took on the "woke mob" about his refusal to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Rodgers confirmed he underwent homeopathic treatments during the offseason and claimed it would help him protect himself better against the virus. He said he tried to appeal the NFL’s decision to consider him an unvaccinated person at that point and presented "research" to the league.

The quarterback said in Friday’s interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" that an NFL doctor made a false claim about COVID and getting the vaccine.

"In that process, we had many conversations, I enjoyed the conversation with the league, it was good sharing, but one in particular stood out when I knew I wasn’t going to win this. I had a meeting and one of the main docs said, ‘It's impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.’ At that point, I knew that I was definitely not going to win the appeal and it was very shortly thereafter denied, which we know now that information is totally false," Rodgers said he was told.

An NFL spokesperson told Pro Football Talk that was untrue.

"No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that."

Rodgers assailed the NFL on its COVID policies and said he didn’t believe they were based on scientific fact.

"Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me," Rodgers said. "If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual then why are you worried about anything I could give you?

"I have followed every single protocol to a T – minus the one I just mentioned because it actually makes no sense to me. My daily routine is the routine of an unvaccinated person."

Rodgers told the media in August he was "immunized" but wasn’t presented with a follow-up question. He blamed the media for going on a "witch hunt" over his vaccination status.

He spent the offseason hemming and hawing over whether to play for the Packers in 2021 and criticized the so-called culture issue in the front office. He will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.