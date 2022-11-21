NFL power rankings: Eagles' win puts them back on top; Titans and Bengals emerge in top 10

The 2022 NFL season turns to Week 12 and the finish line is ever closer.

While some things have changed in this week’s power rankings, a lot has stayed the same. The Philadelphia Eagles are back on top with a close win over the Indianapolis Colts and have the league’s best record, while the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to No. 2 following their close win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Minnesota Vikings fell to No. 3 after getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals are back in the top 10 after being on the outside looking in for a little while. Both teams are gaining momentum heading toward the end of the season.

Here’s how the rest of the rankings shake out with Thanksgiving around the corner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

1). Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

Week 11 result: 17-16 win over Colts

Week 12 matchup: Sunday vs. Packers

The Eagles got a close win over the Colts and will turn their attention to the fledgling Packers as they look to put some space between them and the rest of the NFC East.

-

2). Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Previous rank: 3

Week 11 result: 30-27 win over Chargers

Week 12 matchup: Sunday vs. Rams

The Chiefs and Rams are in different places than they were in 2018 when Los Angeles beat Kansas City 54-51 in an epic shootout that set records. Kansas City has the advantage in this one.

--

3). Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

Previous rank: 1

Week 11 result: 40-3 loss to Cowboys

Week 12 matchup: Thanksgiving vs. Patriots

Minnesota will have a chance to bounce back from last week’s bad loss to the Cowboys, but they face a pretty tough defense in the Patriots.

--

4). Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

Previous rank: 7

Week 11 result: 40-3 win over Vikings

Week 12 matchup: Thanksgiving vs. Giants

Dallas and New York have not played on Thanksgiving in 30 years. The matchup Thursday is very important for how things are going to shake out in the tight NFC East.

--

5). Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Previous rank: 4

Week 11 result: Bye

Week 12 matchup: Sunday vs. Texans

The Dolphins are coming off a bye and cannot afford to lose a game against one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, the Texans.

--

6). Tennessee Titans (7-3)

Previous rank: 11

Week 11 result: 27-17 win over Packers

Week 12 matchup: Sunday vs. Bengals

With Ryan Tannehill back as the starting quarterback, it takes some pressure off Derrick Henry and the rest of the offense. That was evident on Thursday vs. the Packers. Now, they welcome the Bengals at home.

--

7). Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Previous rank: 5

Week 11 result: 31-23 win over Browns

Week 12 matchup: Thanksgiving @ Lions

Buffalo held off the Browns on Sunday and now will play their second straight game at Ford Field. Josh Allen has never lost on Thanksgiving.

--

8). New York Giants (7-3)

Previous rank: 6

Week 11 result: 31-18 loss to Lions

Week 12 matchup: Thanksgiving @ Cowboys

The Giants need a bounce back win against Dallas. New York cannot really afford to drop this game against Dallas if they have playoffs on the mind.

--

9). Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Previous rank: 8

Week 11 result: 13-3 win over Panthers

Week 12 matchup: Sunday @ Jaguars

Baltimore did enough to beat Carolina on Sunday, but they face Jacksonville this week. Lamar Jackson and company should strive for a convincing win.

--

10). Cincinnati Bengals (6-4)

Previous rank: 12

Week 11 result: 37-30 win over Steelers

Week 12 matchup: Sunday @ Titans

A huge matchup awaits the Bengals, who are just behind the Ravens in the AFC North. Joe Burrow and the boys need to do enough to counter the offensive onslaught that Derrick Henry can provide defenses.

--

11). San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

12). New England Patriots (6-4)

13). Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

14). Washington Commanders (6-5)

15). New York Jets (6-4)

16). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5)

17). Los Angeles Chargers (5-5)

18). Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

19). Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

20). Detroit Lions (4-6)

21). New Orleans Saints (4-7)

22). Green Bay Packers (4-7)

23). Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

24). Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

25). Las Vegas Raiders (3-7)

26). Denver Broncos (3-7)

27). Cleveland Browns (3-7)

28). Chicago Bears (3-8)

29). Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7)

30). Carolina Panthers (3-8)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

31). Los Angeles Rams (3-7)

32). Houston Texans (1-8-1)