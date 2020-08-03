NFL opt-out deadline is set, report says

There has already been a host of NFL players who have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now the league has reportedly set a deadline for undecided players to make their choice.

According to ESPN, the deadline for players to opt-out of the NFL season is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. The NFL hasn’t released a formal statement about the Thursday deadline, but more players are expected to opt-out before the end of the week.

NFL PLAYERS WHO HAVE OPTED OUT OF PLAYING THE 2020 SEASON OVER CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Several players have already made the decision to opt-out before training camp even began.

The New England Patriots currently have the most players who decided to opt-out, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, wide receiver Marqise Lee, and tight end Matt LaCosse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other notable players are: Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ja’Wuan James, Detroit Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers wideout Devin Funchess, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

So far 23 of the 32 NFL teams have had at least one player choose to opt-out.