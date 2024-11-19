Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan says team might be 'undefeated' with him at the helm

The New York Jets had Super Bowl hopes with the return of Aaron Rodgers, a multitude of weapons, and what was supposed to be an elite defense.

But before Thanksgiving, they are 3-8 with both their head coach and general manager now out of the building.

The 2024 Jets season could very well be the most disappointing in the history of sports, as Rodgers looks like a 40-year-old off a major injury and the defense has taken numerous leaps backward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Rex Ryan feels he would have this year's team where they were supposed to be.

Ryan and Robert Saleh had their beef a few years ago but squashed it rather quickly. But Ryan does not feel confident in interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

"The coaching is an absolute disaster. I'm not sugarcoating it — it's been bad, it stinks, and there's no way around it," Ryan told ESPN New York's "DiPietro and Rothenberg" on Monday. "This guy, your defensive coordinator and head coach — good luck with that for a guy that's never done it."

Well, Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014 and who has been very vocal about his wanting to return to the sidelines at MetLife Stadium, was asked where the Jets would be if he were coaching them.

2024 NFL OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS: BO NIX CHASING JAYDEN DANIELS

"Probably undefeated," he responded. "That's just me."

Ryan made the AFC championship in his first two seasons with Gang Green, but failed to finish above .500 in his final four. He has not been a head coach since 2016 with the Buffalo Bills, and he joined ESPN shortly thereafter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan, though, says he has had opportunities to return to coaching — and maybe the Jets will give him a call when this season is over.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.