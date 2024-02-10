NFL legend Emmitt Smith hints he's fed up with 'embarrassing' Cowboys: 'I'm done'

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith is not happy about his former team's lack of success in recent years.

The Cowboys organization has won five Super Bowls in its history, but the franchise's last title came back in 1995. Nevertheless, longtime team owner Jerry Jones continues to express his desire to win another title.

Last month, Jones received some criticism for his decision to retain head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers and has been on the Dallas sideline for four seasons. He led the franchise to three consecutive 12-win regular seasons, but has struggled to generate a similiar level of postseason success.

The Cowboys' blowout loss to Green Bay in the wild-card round marked the team's most recent playoff disappointment. Smith suggested that the recent issues have left him exasperated.

"I’ve never been at the place that I am at right now," Smith told USA TODAY Sports at Super Bowl LVIII's radio row about his former team. "It is borderline embarrassing."

A frustrated Smith then suggested that he was no longer interested in supporting the Cowboys going forward.

"I’m done," said Smith. He added, "It’s almost like when I think about what I’ve experienced over the last year with the Cowboys, I’ve never been at this place, at the place I’m at right now."

Smith also touched on Dak Prescott during the interview, indicating that he was not pleased with the quarterback's development.

The NFL's all-time leading rusher did express joy about the addition of Mike Zimmer to the Cowboys coaching staff.

"I cannot wait to give him a big hug because I think we need some of that old school tradition brought back into the mix," Smith said of the incoming defensive coordinator. Zimmer was the Minnesota Vikings head coach for eight seasons before his departure in 2021. He previously had a lengthy tenure as a Cowboys assistant coach.

Smith also said the team has been missing a certain level of "respect" in recent years.

"Nobody wants to fight no more," Smith said of the current group of players. "No one wants to fight hard anymore. They wanna (say), 'Oh, we are the Cowboys. Tell me how good I am. Check out my Instagram posts. See me on my podcast? I'm doing all this stuff. I'm everything.' Without doing anything. And everybody's patting them on the back."

"People wanna give them so much without doing nothing. And what they're living off of is what happened in the past, not what's going down right now. They're not establishing their own legacy, let alone building off of the legacy that was established."