Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was distraught and visibly upset with the team’s performance on Sunday night in a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers, resulting in an early playoff exit once again.

The Cowboys were down 27-0 in the first half thanks to crucial defensive mistakes and a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott to Packers safety Darnell Savage. Prescott tried to guide the team back, but the garbage-time touchdowns were too little, too late.

"This seems like the most painful (playoff loss) because we all had such great expectations and had hope for this team," Jone said of the loss, via NFL.com. "I'm floored. This is beyond my comprehension."

Fans quickly speculated about the future of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. He took over as head coach for Jason Garett at the start of the 2020 season. The team has yet to get past the divisional round and have not been to a conference championship since 1995.

However, Jones refused to answer any speculation over McCarthy’s future.

"I haven't reflected at all on anything about the coaching or any of that," he said, via the team’s website. "I'm amazed that we are sitting here without another game this upcoming weekend. I don't have any comments or questions or answers for how and why we didn't do what we wanted tonight.

"What I'm zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn't do it. I don't have any thoughts on the reasons why, or anything to do with the coaching or players."

All eyes will be on the Cowboys this week as Jones decides what to do next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.