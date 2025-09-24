NFL legend Drew Brees calls Eagles' offense 'boring' despite being 3-0

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles may be undefeated through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, but New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees has been unimpressed with their offense.

Much of the conversation about the Eagles has been about the team’s use of the tush push and the officiating around it. But Philadelphia is 27th in yards gained and eighth in points scored.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brees was on ESPN’s "First Take" on Monday and offered his critiques.

"I respect Philly, they are winning games, they’re finding ways to win games. I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense," Brees said after leaving out Jalen Hurts as one of his top quarterbacks in the NFL right now. "I’m sorry."

"We’re in Week 3 … let’s just see how this team plays out."

The Eagles scraped by to pick up their first three wins and don’t have it any easier with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Philadelphia defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, and may have lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs if it wasn’t for a dropped Travis Kelce pass in the end zone.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION NICK FOLES SAYS HE IS 'PRO TUSH PUSH' AS CRITICISM OF THE PLAY MOUNTS

The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to win the game over the Eagles, but a blocked field goal and Jordan Davis’ return for a touchdown helped them to a 33-26 victory.

The offense has gotten off to slow starts and the players acknowledged it during the week.

"I think in the second half when pressure was as high as it was, we kind of just let it loose and went out there and played, and that’s the brand of football we played for a long time," Hurts said. "I don’t necessarily want to make it harder than what it is. We just got to go out there, execute and play the style of football that we know we can play. The beautiful part about it is we’ve been able to play and win in multiple ways."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A.J. Brown added, "Let your killers do their thing: play fast and play aggressive."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.