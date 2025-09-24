Expand / Collapse search
NFL legend Drew Brees calls Eagles' offense 'boring' despite being 3-0

Eagles are 3-0 but their offense hasn't been great so far

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Matt Hasselbeck joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Caleb Williams’ dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers’ comeback wins, and the Kansas City Chiefs’ slow offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles may be undefeated through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, but New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees has been unimpressed with their offense.

Much of the conversation about the Eagles has been about the team’s use of the tush push and the officiating around it. But Philadelphia is 27th in yards gained and eighth in points scored.

Drew Brees in October 2024

New Orleans Saints retired quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts during his hall of fame ceremony at halftime against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 17, 2024. (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

Brees was on ESPN’s "First Take" on Monday and offered his critiques.

"I respect Philly, they are winning games, they’re finding ways to win games. I can’t stand to watch that offense. It’s the most boring offense," Brees said after leaving out Jalen Hurts as one of his top quarterbacks in the NFL right now. "I’m sorry."

"We’re in Week 3 … let’s just see how this team plays out."

The Eagles scraped by to pick up their first three wins and don’t have it any easier with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Philadelphia defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 24-20, and may have lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs if it wasn’t for a dropped Travis Kelce pass in the end zone.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION NICK FOLES SAYS HE IS 'PRO TUSH PUSH' AS CRITICISM OF THE PLAY MOUNTS

Eagles players congratulate each other

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is congratulated by teammates Saquon Barkley and Fred Johnson (74) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to win the game over the Eagles, but a blocked field goal and Jordan Davis’ return for a touchdown helped them to a 33-26 victory.

The offense has gotten off to slow starts and the players acknowledged it during the week.

"I think in the second half when pressure was as high as it was, we kind of just let it loose and went out there and played, and that’s the brand of football we played for a long time," Hurts said. "I don’t necessarily want to make it harder than what it is. We just got to go out there, execute and play the style of football that we know we can play. The beautiful part about it is we’ve been able to play and win in multiple ways."

Saquon Barkley takes the hand off

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

A.J. Brown added, "Let your killers do their thing: play fast and play aggressive."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

