Texans poke fun at Cowboys' stadium roof mishap with hilarious social media post after win

The Houston Texans destroyed their in-state rival Dallas Cowboys, 34-10, on "Monday Night Football," and the social media admin was quick to pour some salt in the wound.

Before the game kicked off, a metal sheet fell from the roof of AT&T Stadium, as the dome was set to open for the first home game since October 2022. That quickly changed after the sheet fell, and luckily, nobody was harmed.

Using that mishap as inspiration, the Texans posted a picture of an opened AT&T Stadium with two metal sheets positioned to make an "L," referencing the loss the team handed the Cowboys – their fifth straight defeat.

"Look out beLow," the caption read, emphasizing the loss with the capital "L."

The graphic got some love from football fans in the comments, one of which wrote, "YOU OWN THEM ADMIN" with laughing emojis.

"Straight for the jugular," another X user wrote.

Dallas is really going through it at the moment, as they not only lost their fifth straight game, but they have trailed by at least 20 points in six straight home games, which builds on their NFL record.

The views from the sideline and in Jerry Jones’ owner’s suite said it all, as there was a ton of head shaking and exasperated looks with the team pressing to figure it out.

Cooper Rush, who took over for the injured Dak Prescott, had 354 yards passing with one touchdown to KaVontae Turpin for 64 yards early in this game, while throwing a pick as well.

CeeDee Lamb had 93 yards on eight catches, but the run game was once again non-existent for Dallas, as they had 64 for their team total. Rico Dowdle, who the Cowboys said would be more of a featured back moving forward, had just 10 carries for 28 yards.

Meanwhile, the Texans snapped a two-game losing streak of their own, as Joe Mixon tallied three touchdowns against the Cowboys while rushing for 109 yards on 20 carries.

Nico Collins also returned to the fold after dealing with a hamstring injury that required an IR stint. He co-led the Texans with 54 yards, which Tank Dell also totaled on the night.

The Texans got the win and remained atop the AFC South, while the Cowboys, now 3-7 on the season, continue to falter.

