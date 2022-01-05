NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens wants to be a Buc

In the unlikely event the Tampa Bay Buccaneers miss the theatrics that Antonio Brown often brought to their squad, they have a fill-in waiting in the wings: 48-year-old Terrell Owens, who just so happens to be well-versed in the finer points of receiving the football and creating drama.

"I know I can do it… Let me go out there and show you," Owens said on the Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tampa is, of course, down a playmaker (and a headache) since Brown abruptly left the team mid-game on Sunday. Owens, who once held an AB-like press conference from his driveway — wearing no shirt but doing plenty of sit-ups — hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010, but he still believes he can contribute for the defending champs.

ANTONIO BROWN CAN HAVE ANOTHER JOB IN THE NFL IF HE WANTS, REPORTER SAYS

"If you think about where they are in the season, they don’t need me for a 16-game season," Owens said via his podcast. "Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive."

Owens already has a bust in Canton, OH and 1,078 career catches, but apparently he wants another chance at a ring.

"We are supposed to be a country of second, third chances. Look at the chances AB had," Owens added. "Who’s to say that I can’t go out there and do it?"

T.O. — who is two years shy of his fiftieth birthday — insists he’s ready to run around with players half his age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve been working out the course of this entire season. There was an owner that reached out to me at the beginning of the season and told me to keep myself in shape just in case anything happens, and I have done that."

The thought of watching Tom Brady toss a 48-year-old T.O. the ball in a playoff game would no doubt be appointment viewing. But it’s safe to say, there’s a better chance of Antonio Brown paying his chef, with interest, than of Owens again cooking NFL defensive backs.