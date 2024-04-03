NFL great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael back in hospital: 'Asking for prayers'

After battling a urinary tract infection and MRSA in February, football Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael is back in the hospital, according to Walter Payton's son.

It marks the Chicago Bears legend's second visit to the hospital within the last six weeks.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests," Payton's son, Jarrett, shared on X, formerly Twitter. "We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 66-year-old revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021, which made his recent health battle more difficult. He was admitted into the ICU on Feb. 13, and his family announced two days later he was diagnosed with MRSA and was undergoing a blood transfusion. The family initially thought he was battling pneumonia.

McMichael, lovingly known as "Mongo," was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar.

He is scheduled to be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

VIKINGS SUSPEND OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR UNTIL WEEK OF NFL DRAFT AFTER DWI ARREST

McMichael's wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist in August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his Bears career with 92.5 sacks.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.