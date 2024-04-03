Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

NFL great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael back in hospital: 'Asking for prayers'

Steve McMichael is battling ALS

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
After battling a urinary tract infection and MRSA in February, football Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael is back in the hospital, according to Walter Payton's son.

It marks the Chicago Bears legend's second visit to the hospital within the last six weeks.

"The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today. He is currently undergoing tests," Payton's son, Jarrett, shared on X, formerly Twitter. "We will update his fans and the media as more information becomes available."

Steve McMichael rushing

Steve McMichael #76 of the Chicago Bears looks for the pass during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 13, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 30-6. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The 66-year-old revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2021, which made his recent health battle more difficult. He was admitted into the ICU on Feb. 13, and his family announced two days later he was diagnosed with MRSA and was undergoing a blood transfusion. The family initially thought he was battling pneumonia.

McMichael, lovingly known as "Mongo," was named to the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 along with Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis and Randy Gradishar. 

He is scheduled to be inducted in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.

Steve McMichael on the football field during a game

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael (76) on the field prior to Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome. (Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

McMichael's wife, Misty, said the former defensive tackle got the call about being named a finalist in August. A family spokesperson said a petition and letter-writing campaign in support of McMichael was launched in 2022.

McMichael spent the majority of his standout career in Chicago and helped lead the franchise to the Super Bowl title during the 1985 season. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was named to four All-Pro teams. 

Steve McMichael in Chicago

Former Chicago Bears players Steve McMichael, center, and Dan Hampton, right, laugh as they greet each other before the ALS Walk for Life at Soldier Field Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He finished his Bears career with 92.5 sacks.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

