Vikings suspend offensive coordinator until week of NFL Draft after DWI arrest

Wes Phillips will be out of the Minnesota Vikings' offices until just before the NFL Draft to serve a suspension.

The team's offensive coordinator was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in December.

Phillips was booked into the Hennepin County Jail Dec. 8 after reportedly having a .10% blood alcohol level after being pulled over by Minnesota State Police. The state's limit for drivers is .08%. He traveled to and work with the team for the remainder of the year.

"Aside from the standards I have for myself, I do understand that as a coach in this league there are certain standards from the NFL and from the Minnesota Vikings, and I didn't live up to those standards," Phillips said at the time. "The last thing I would ever want to do is detract from the attention being on the great things these guys do on the field. So, that was unfortunate.

"I do believe in being accountable and learning from your mistakes, accepting whatever discipline that may come down the road, growing from it and going forward with a positive attitude."

The suspension will cause Phillips to miss the first week of the team's offseason strength and conditioning program, which begins later this month. He will return to work April 23, two days before the NFL Draft.

Phillips was released on $300 bond and pleaded guilty in February. He paid another $300 fine and was ordered to do eight hours of community service at a nonprofit within 60 days.

Phillips, the son of longtime football coach Wade Phillips, is entering his third season with the Vikings after spending the previous three seasons as a tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and winning a Super Bowl with them.

The 44-year-old's first NFL job came in 2007 when he was a quality control coach and offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys. He then became their assistant offensive line coach in 2011 and then their tight ends coach in 2013.

Phillips held the latter role for Washington from 2014 to 2018, before heading to Southern California. He worked under his father in Dallas.

